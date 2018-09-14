The story appears on
September 14, 2018
11 dead as car rams into square
Two more people have died after a driver ploughed into a crowded public square, bringing the death toll to 11, local officials said yesterday.
The incident on Wednesday evening injured another 44 people, according to officials from Hengyang City in central Hunan Province.
Police have taken the driver, a man in his 40s surnamed Yang, into custody, describing him as a “vengeful repeat offender.”
“He drove the car by himself into the crowd at Yujiang Square that night and had with him shovels and daggers to attack the crowd, intending to cause serious damage,” a police statement said yesterday.
Yang has a long criminal record with previous convictions for selling drugs, theft and attacking people, which caused him to harbor a desire for “revenge on society,” the government said.
