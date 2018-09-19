The story appears on
Page A6
September 19, 2018
Free for subscribers
158 firms shamed as polluters
China’s environmental authority has named and shamed 158 companies that discharged major pollutants at seriously excessive levels in the first quarter of 2018.
Nearly half of the polluters were urban sewage treatment plants, and others included heat suppliers, coal chemical processing firms, and printing and dyeing companies, according to the Ministry of Ecology and Environment.
The ministry has demanded local authorities thoroughly investigate the 26 most severe and persistent polluters, rectify their wrongdoings, and publicize the progress.
Authorities will continue to strengthen regulation and strictly punish those responsible for environmental offenses, the ministry said.
The move is part of China’s campaign to fight pollution and environmental degradation.
