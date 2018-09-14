16 officials sacked for private lake

Home » Nation

Hunan Province has sacked 16 government officials and is investigating several more over the unauthorized construction of a private lake covering 2,000 hectares which has damaged the environment and caused flooding.

A businessman created the lake in central China’s Hunan Province by building barriers at Dongting Lake, the country’s second-biggest freshwater lake and a flood basin for the Yangtze River, Xinhua reported on Wednesday.

Hunan provincial government, in a statement, said the businessman, who had carried out contract work for local authorities since 2001, began the lake construction in 2008 and in 2014 came to the attention of officials who failed to rectify the situation.

The government said it dismantled the barriers the same month and has since questioned 65 officials over the matter. It said it dismissed two officials from the province’s animal husbandry and fisheries bureau as well as the deputy mayor of Yiyang, a city supervising the lake. It said investigations into 11 other officials were ongoing.