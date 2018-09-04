Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A6

September 4, 2018

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

2 killed as rains wreak havoc

Source: Xinhua | 00:01 UTC+8 September 4, 2018 | Print Edition

Two people were killed and more than 130,000 people affected by heavy rains which has lasted for a week in southwest Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, authorities said yesterday. Five cities and 14 counties have been flooded and over 5,500 residents relocated, they added.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿