September 4, 2018
Related News
2 killed as rains wreak havoc
Two people were killed and more than 130,000 people affected by heavy rains which has lasted for a week in southwest Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, authorities said yesterday. Five cities and 14 counties have been flooded and over 5,500 residents relocated, they added.
