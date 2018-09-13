34 Chinese universities in Global 500

Home » Nation

A TOTAL of 34 universities from China are included in the Global 500 of the QS Graduate Employability Rankings, which was released yesterday.

China’s overall performance in the rankings is strong and the best in Asia. Tsinghua University is ranked ninth and is joined in the top 20 by Peking University (20th).

Peking University has the country’s highest score in QS’s Alumni Outcomes indicator, and the world’s 25th-highest score. Three of the world’s top 20 scores for Partnerships with Employers are achieved by Chinese institutions — Zhejiang University (second), Tsinghua University (third), and Huazhong University of Science and Technology (19th).

“The fact that 34 Chinese universities are included in the Global 500 in graduate employability demonstrates its achievements in pedagogical innovation and collaborations with global employers,” said QS China Director Dr Christina Yan Zhang.