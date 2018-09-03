38,000 pigs culled to stop swine fever

Home » Nation

China has reported African swine fever outbreaks in five provinces, but the situation is generally under control, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs said yesterday.

As of Saturday, more than 38,000 pigs had been culled nationwide since the first outbreak was reported in Liaoning Province last month, ministry spokesman Guang Defu said.

Culling and disinfection treatments have been completed in Liaoning, Henan, Jiangsu, and Zhejiang provinces, where a total of 37,271 pigs were culled, while another 1,264 pigs had been culled in Anhui Province as of Saturday.

African swine fever is a highly contagious, viral disease that infects pigs. It does not affect humans or other animals.

As of August 28, 3,235 cases of the disease have been reported in 11 other countries, Guang said, adding the massive outbreaks in neighboring countries mean the risk of the disease crossing in China again cannot be underestimated.

The ministry will continue to take measures to prevent further spread of the disease, including shutting down live pig markets in the disease-infected regions, Guang said.