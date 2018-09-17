The story appears on
Page A6
September 17, 2018
Free for subscribers
Related News
4G network in mine
High-speed 4G network has been installed in an iron mine 500 meters deep in Hubei Province to improve mining safety and efficiency. “Miners are able to send photos, videos and voice messages from underground via 4G network, so that experts can give instructions and solve problems from the control center,” said Sun Baoping of the Chengchao mining company.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.