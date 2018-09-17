Advanced Search

September 17, 2018

4G network in mine

Source: Xinhua | 00:01 UTC+8 September 17, 2018 | Print Edition

High-speed 4G network has been installed in an iron mine 500 meters deep in Hubei Province to improve mining safety and efficiency. “Miners are able to send photos, videos and voice messages from underground via 4G network, so that experts can give instructions and solve problems from the control center,” said Sun Baoping of the Chengchao mining company.

Nation
