August 27, 2018

AG600 jet’s trial flight

Source: Xinhua | 00:01 UTC+8 August 27, 2018 | Print Edition

China’s independently-developed large amphibious aircraft, the AG600, code-named “Kunlong,” successfully finished a trial flight from an airport in Zhuhai, south China’s Guangdong Province, to an airport in Jingmen, a city in central Hubei Province, yesterday, according to the China Aviation Industry General Aircraft Co Ltd.

The company said it marked the start of a new journey for AG600 — a test phase on the water. The aircraft passed a series of tests since its maiden flight last December. Next, it will conduct tests and trial flights on the water in Jingmen.

Nation
