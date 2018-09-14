The story appears on
September 14, 2018
Air show in Zhuhai
China’s biennial air show, which showcases various aircraft and features trade talks and technological exchanges, will open on November 6 in the southern port city of Zhuhai, Guangdong Province.
The Air Force will demonstrate several latest models of fighter jets and active weaponry. Aerobatics display teams from the Air Force will perform during the six-day event, China Air Force spokesperson Shen Jinke said yesterday.
