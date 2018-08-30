Anhui, Shandong get flood-relief funds

Home » Nation

The central government has allocated relief funds totaling 220 million yuan (US$32 million) to the flood-hit provinces of Shandong and Anhui, the Ministry of Emergency Management said yesterday.

The Ministry of Finance and the emergency ministry have given Shandong and Anhui 150 million yuan and 70 million yuan, respectively.

The funds were dispersed from the central government’s budget and will be used for relocation of people affected by the floods, emergency livelihood support, rebuilding of damaged homes and compensation for the deceased, according to the ministry.

China’s disaster relief authorities have launched a level IV emergency response following the severe floods in the two provinces, sending multiple work groups and allocating disaster relief materials, including 3,000 tents, 5,000 fold-away beds and 80,000 garments and quilts.

As of August 23, some 2.6 million people in Anhui had been affected by floods, with 12 dead and one missing. In Shandong, about 3.8 million people had been affected, with six dead and 15 missing, according to local authorities.