Apex court work plan

The Supreme People’s Court yesterday released a 2018-2023 work plan which scheduled revisions on existing judicial interpretations to strengthen the protection of the reputation and honor of martyrs, and prevent school violence. Besides, the SPC will introduce a set of new guidelines to better protect the right of self-defense. It also proposed revisions on judicial interpretations of handling intellectual property rights disputes and environmental cases. Judicial interpretations are guidelines or instructions issued by the SPC on specific legal issues, which are binding on courts at all levels.