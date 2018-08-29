Autism-causing gene function detected

Home » Nation

Chinese researchers have discovered the functions of a gene that regulates brain functions and that its deficiency can potentially cause autism.

The serine/threonine kinase PAK2 is an enzyme encoded by the PAK2 gene. It plays a key role in cytoskeleton reorganization and can control cell growth and death. Its function within the central nervous system was previously unclear.

In experiments done on mice, Chinese Academy of Sciences researchers removed the PAK2 gene in cells and found that the absence of the gene led to abnormal neuronal function and autism-related behaviors.

They also identified multiple PAK2 mutations in patients with autism through gene sequencing.

Autism is a highly inheritable mental disorder. Symptoms include difficulty in social interaction and communication, restricted interests, and repetitive behavior.

Previous studies have shown that more than 800 genes are related to the disease, but the mechanism of how these genes function and their roles in the origin and development of autism remain unexplored.

The research, led by Sun Zhongsheng, was published in the journal Cell Reports.