BRI stressed in ‘walk together toward prosperity’

Home » Nation

CHINA supports African countries in jointly building the Belt and Road to share the win-win outcomes, President Xi Jinping said yesterday while addressing the High-Level Dialogue Between Chinese and African Leaders and Business Representatives during the Beijing summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation.

“Africa is an extension of the Belt and Road development historically and naturally and an important participant in the initiative,” Xi said in his keynote speech at the meeting, also the Sixth Conference of Chinese and African Entrepreneurs.

China stands ready to strengthen comprehensive cooperation with African countries to build a road of high-quality development that is suited to national conditions and beneficial to all, Xi said.

Realizing common prosperity for the people of all nations, including African people, is an important part of building a community with a shared future for humanity, Xi said in his speech themed “walk together toward prosperity.”

China does not attach any political strings to its investment in Africa under the Belt and Road Initiative, nor does it interfere in African countries’ internal affairs or impose its demands on others, Xi noted.

The China-Africa cooperation under the initiative targets inadequate infrastructure and other key constraints on Africa’s development, “with funds to be used where they count most.”

He said that China and Africa’s joint development of the Belt and Road completely follows established international rules, and China is ready to strengthen third-party cooperation with any country that has the capability and the intent.

China encourages and supports two-way investment, does not pursue trade surplus and is willing to create conditions for expanding import, he added.

China welcomes all entrepreneurs, including from Africa, to invest and develop in China and urges Chinese entrepreneurs to explore and develop business in Africa, so as to jointly promote the BRI, Xi said.

African leaders, including Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa, Idriss Deby Itno of Chad, Mauritania’s Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz, Hage Geingob of Namibia and Nigeria’s Muhammadu Buhari, also spoke at the meeting.

Noting that the 10 cooperation plans announced at the 2015 Johannesburg summit of FOCAC have given a strong impetus to economic and social development in Africa, the leaders said the BRI aligns with the projects of African countries.

They also expect deep engagement in BRI development via the Beijing summit and pledged to work with China to build an even stronger China-Africa community with a shared future.