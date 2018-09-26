Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A5

September 26, 2018

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

Booze bust

Source: Xinhua | 00:01 UTC+8 September 26, 2018 | Print Edition

Police in Beijing said yesterday that they have busted two fake liquor production and sales rings and detained 64 suspects. An operation was conducted in Guizhou, Shanxi and Hubei provinces in August. More than 25,000 bottles of counterfeit high-end liquor, packing materials and tools were seized. The case involves around 400 million yuan (US$58 million).

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿