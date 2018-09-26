The story appears on
Page A5
September 26, 2018
Booze bust
Police in Beijing said yesterday that they have busted two fake liquor production and sales rings and detained 64 suspects. An operation was conducted in Guizhou, Shanxi and Hubei provinces in August. More than 25,000 bottles of counterfeit high-end liquor, packing materials and tools were seized. The case involves around 400 million yuan (US$58 million).
