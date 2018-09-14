Advanced Search

September 14, 2018

Buddhist exhibition

Source: Xinhua | 00:01 UTC+8 September 14, 2018 | Print Edition

An exhibition featuring ancient Buddhist art from Dunhuang, northwest China’s Gansu Province, opened in Taipei yesterday. Buddha sculptures and paintings were among the items displayed at the art center of Taipei University of Technology. The exhibition displays ancient dance, buildings, clothes, and makeup of Dunhuang. The organizer hopes the show can help raise public awareness on preserving traditional art.

