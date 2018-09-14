The story appears on
Page A6
September 14, 2018
Free for subscribers
Related News
Buddhist exhibition
An exhibition featuring ancient Buddhist art from Dunhuang, northwest China’s Gansu Province, opened in Taipei yesterday. Buddha sculptures and paintings were among the items displayed at the art center of Taipei University of Technology. The exhibition displays ancient dance, buildings, clothes, and makeup of Dunhuang. The organizer hopes the show can help raise public awareness on preserving traditional art.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.