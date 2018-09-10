The story appears on
September 10, 2018
Related News
Carbon-fiber train unveiled
China’s leading train maker released its new-generation carbon-fiber light rail train at an exhibition held in Changchun, capital of northeast China’s Jilin Province, on Friday. The body of the train is made of carbon fiber composite and weighs 30 percent less than those made of stainless steel, making it more energy-efficient, according to its manufacturer CRRC Changchun Railway Vehicles Co.
