Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A6

September 10, 2018

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

Carbon-fiber train unveiled

Source: Xinhua | 00:01 UTC+8 September 10, 2018 | Print Edition

China’s leading train maker released its new-generation carbon-fiber light rail train at an exhibition held in Changchun, capital of northeast China’s Jilin Province, on Friday. The body of the train is made of carbon fiber composite and weighs 30 percent less than those made of stainless steel, making it more energy-efficient, according to its manufacturer CRRC Changchun Railway Vehicles Co.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿