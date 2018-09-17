China, Vietnam pledge more cooperation

Home » Nation

THE 11th meeting of the China-Vietnam Steering Committee for Bilateral Cooperation was held in Ho Chi Minh City yesterday, with both sides pledging to promote practical bilateral cooperation in various fields and properly resolve their differences.

The meeting was co-chaired by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh.

Wang said that the two countries’ top leaders had historic exchange of visits last year, and made top-level design and strategic plans for the overall enhancement of bilateral comprehensive strategic cooperation, charting the course for the development of China-Vietnam ties in the new era.

Over the past year, China-Vietnam relationship has progressed in a steady manner, with smooth operation of dialogue mechanism, fruitful outcomes in practical cooperation, and advancement in cultural and people-to-people exchanges as well as border province cooperation, he said.

The two countries should also properly resolve their differences and steadily move forward maritime cooperation from a long-term perspective, Wang added.

For his part, Vietnam’s Pham said that since last year’s meeting between the two countries’ top leaders, China-Vietnam ties have maintained a positive momentum, and high-level exchanges have been going on frequently, contributing greatly to their traditional friendship.

Now bilateral trade volume has reached a historical high while boundary territorial issues have generally been managed and controlled effectively, Pham added.

Wang said the most active way to manage and control maritime disputes is to discuss joint exploration, and the best remembrance of the 10th anniversary of settling the land boundary between China and Vietnam is to establish cross-border economic cooperation zones at an early date.