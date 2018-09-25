China has put in place a regime of IPR protection

Home » Nation

CHINA’S attitude toward the protection of intellectual property rights is clear and firm. It has continued to reinforce protection through legislation, law enforcement and the judiciary, and achieved some notable successes.

“China built a fully fledged and high-standard IP legal framework in a relatively short period, compared to the decades or more that developed countries spent setting up similar legal systems,” the white paper said. “China has put in place a complete regime of IPR protection, utilization and administration, spanning laws, planning, policies and enforcement agencies.”

Arpad Bogsch, former director-general of the World Intellectual Property Organization, said: “China had accomplished all this at a speed unmatched in the history of intellectual property protection.”

China has intensified judicial protection for intellectual property and given full play to judicial protection.

“China provides equal protection for the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese and foreign interested parties in accordance with law,” the white paper said.

“Thanks to its rapid judicial procedure, China is increasingly being selected as the forum of choice for non-Chinese companies to litigate IP disputes, and a significant number of both the plaintiffs and defendants in Beijing IP court are foreigners.”