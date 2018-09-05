The story appears on
Page A6
September 5, 2018
Choice for marriage
A total of 51.8 percent of 1,962 young respondents said they would consider marriage only if they meet someone who would be a good life companion, according to a survey released by the China Youth Daily yesterday. The survey showed that 48.4 percent of the respondents deemed love as the foundation for tying the knot.
