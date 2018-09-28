Claims of US poll meddling is farfetched

Home » Nation

CHINA yesterday urged the United States to stop uttering words that are harmful to Sino-US relations and the fundamental interests of the two countries’ people.

The request was made by foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang at a daily news briefing. Geng was responding to a question regarding allegations that China is “attempting to interfere in” the 2018 mid-term US elections.

“Non-interference in the internal affairs of other countries is a tradition of China’s foreign policy, which has won widespread praise from the international community,” said Geng. “The international community is clear about which country interferes the most in other countries’ internal affairs.”

He urged the US to put an end to unwarranted accusations and defamation regarding this concern.

In response to the claim that China intends on influencing American farmers by getting China Daily to place propaganda ads in papers such as the Des Moines Register to “make it look like news,” Geng said it is utterly “groundless and farfetched” to interpret normal business cooperation as “attempts to meddle in US elections.”

According to US laws and regulations, foreign media outlets are allowed to have various forms of partnerships with their American counterparts.

“As far as I can see, buying space in the Des Moines Register falls into this category,” Geng said, adding that the practice is common for many foreign news organizations.

On Wednesday, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi also dismissed the US allegations of China attempting to influence the 2018 mid-term elections.

“We did not, do not and will not interfere in the internal affairs of any country, and we don’t accept any groundless accusations made against China,” he said.

“We also urge other countries to follow the principles of the United Nations Charter, which forbids interference in any nation’s internal affairs,” Wang said.