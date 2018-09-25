Committed to deepening reform, opening wider

Home » Nation

“REFORM and opening-up are China’s basic policies, and provide fundamental driving force for its development,” said the white paper.

“China will not reverse its course, but only deepen reform. China will not close its door to the world, but only open wider,” it said.

Following the plans made and pace set, China will stay firmly committed to deepening reform and widening opening-up, advancing law-based governance, and building a country of socialist rule of law, according to the white paper.

“The market will play a decisive role in the allocation of resources and the government will play a better role to encourage competition and oppose monopoly,” the white paper said.

Like other countries, China has the right to choose its own development path, including the economic model, that suits its national reality.

“As a developing country, China is not perfect, but it is willing to draw on advanced experience and keep improving its systems, institutions and policies through reform and opening-up.”

“China is willing to share with other countries the new opportunities presented by its development,” the white paper said.