Community of shared future taking shape

PRESIDENT Xi Jinping yesterday called for the building of a China-Africa community with a shared future that assumes joint responsibility, pursues win-win cooperation, delivers happiness for all, enjoys cultural prosperity, ensures common security, and promotes harmony between man and nature.

Xi said that building a stronger China-Africa community with a shared future will set a model for the building of a similar community for the whole of humanity.

The president added that China will resolutely safeguard an open world economy and the multilateral trade system, while rejecting protectionism and unilateralism.

Facing uncertainty and unpredictability in global growth, China will remain committed to opening up and develop an open economy for win-win cooperation, Xi said in his FOCAC summit keynote speech.

“Any one who isolates himself on an island has no future,” he concluded.