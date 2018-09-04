Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A2

September 4, 2018

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

Community of shared future taking shape

Source: Xinhua | 00:01 UTC+8 September 4, 2018 | Print Edition

PRESIDENT Xi Jinping yesterday called for the building of a China-Africa community with a shared future that assumes joint responsibility, pursues win-win cooperation, delivers happiness for all, enjoys cultural prosperity, ensures common security, and promotes harmony between man and nature.

Xi said that building a stronger China-Africa community with a shared future will set a model for the building of a similar community for the whole of humanity.

The president added that China will resolutely safeguard an open world economy and the multilateral trade system, while rejecting protectionism and unilateralism.

Facing uncertainty and unpredictability in global growth, China will remain committed to opening up and develop an open economy for win-win cooperation, Xi said in his FOCAC summit keynote speech.

“Any one who isolates himself on an island has no future,” he concluded.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿