Complaints via apps

The General Office of the State Council has launched new services on popular apps Wechat and Alipay to receive complaints and suggestions from citizens. People can submit problems as well as suggestions about improving government services via the platform. The platform can be accessed by scanning a QR code with smartphones. The new services, called mini-programs, refer to built-in functions on Wechat and Alipay that allow users to access other programs without leaving the platforms.