The story appears on
Page A6
September 21, 2018
Free for subscribers
Related News
Complaints via apps
The General Office of the State Council has launched new services on popular apps Wechat and Alipay to receive complaints and suggestions from citizens. People can submit problems as well as suggestions about improving government services via the platform. The platform can be accessed by scanning a QR code with smartphones. The new services, called mini-programs, refer to built-in functions on Wechat and Alipay that allow users to access other programs without leaving the platforms.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.