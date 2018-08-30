The story appears on
Page A6
August 30, 2018
Controlled drugs
Authorities have listed another 32 new psychoactive substances as controlled drugs, enlarging the list to 170, according to a statement by the office of the National Narcotics Control Commission yesterday. Two new kinds of fentanyl substances were listed. China has listed 25 fentanyl substances as controlled drugs, which is more than the number listed by the United Nations, according to the NNCC. NPS are created to exploit loopholes in drug control.
