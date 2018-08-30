Advanced Search

August 30, 2018

Controlled drugs

Source: Xinhua | 00:01 UTC+8 August 30, 2018 | Print Edition

Authorities have listed another 32 new psychoactive substances as controlled drugs, enlarging the list to 170, according to a statement by the office of the National Narcotics Control Commission yesterday. Two new kinds of fentanyl substances were listed. China has listed 25 fentanyl substances as controlled drugs, which is more than the number listed by the United Nations, according to the NNCC. NPS are created to exploit loopholes in drug control.

