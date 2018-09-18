The story appears on
Page A6
September 18, 2018
Free for subscribers
Related News
Credit to farmers as their value goes up
Wang Dianyong, a 50-year-old villager from Yanjin County of Henan Province, was the first among his peers to convert his credit information into loans for his pig farming business.
In 2016, with a loan of 20,000 yuan (US$2,900), Wang took two years to expand his pig farm from a dozen pigs or so to more than 400. “The bank loan was the solution to all my predicaments,” said Wang, “the fact that I was able to pay back every loan in time with interest made me more creditworthy in the eyes of the bank.”
For farmers like Wang in the county, to apply for an assessment of their credit is the first and most crucial step before they get a loan from the local rural commercial bank.
“The bank gives applicants different lines of credit based on their credit rating. The higher the rating, the larger the credit line and lower the interest rate,” says Li Xinyue, chief of the Bank of Agriculture and Commerce in Yanjin.
Over the past several years, an increasing amount of farmers’ credit information has been incorporated into the national credit database and similar platforms. Thus, there has been an increase in the credit value of more farmers.
As a crucial step to improve the credit and financing environment in the countryside and attract more credit and investment into the rural areas, local governments have been ramping up efforts to build rural credit systems to boost the economy.
As of early 2017, the Zhengzhou Central sub-branch of the People’s Bank of China had completed the building of a rural credit information system for Henan, the most populous province in the country.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.