September 4, 2018
Debt exemption for some countries
CHINA will exempt certain African countries from outstanding debts incurred in the form of interest-free Chinese government loans due by the end of 2018, President Xi Jinping said.
The exemption will be granted to Africa’s least developed countries, heavily indebted and poor nations, landlocked and small-island developing countries that have diplomatic relations with China.
