September 14, 2018
Dinosaur species
Chinese scientists have found the fossil of a new dinosaur species in southwest Yunnan Province. The findings were published by the journal Scientific Reports. Researchers have named the new species Yizhousaurus sunae, known in Chinese as Sunshi Yizhou dinosaur, after Chinese scientist Sun Ailing. Measuring 7 meters in length, the fossil was discovered and unearthed in Lufeng County in 2002 and could date back to around 180 million years ago, said Zhang Qiannan, the paper’s first author and doctoral candidate with the Institute of Vertebrate Paleontology and Paleoanthropology under the Chinese Academy of Sciences.
