September 6, 2018
Drug dealer arrested in Yunnan city
Police in southwest China’s Yunnan Province arrested a drug trafficker and seized more than 200 kilograms of methamphetamine, a police source said yesterday.
In late July, police in Lincang City got a tip-off about someone planning to transport large amounts of drugs across the border into China. On August 13, a Myanmar national, who allegedly carried 317 bags of methamphetamine, with a combined weight of 215.7kg, hidden in a pickup truck, was nabbed by police. The case is under further investigation.
