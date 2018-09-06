Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A6

September 6, 2018

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

Drug dealer arrested in Yunnan city

Source: Xinhua | 00:01 UTC+8 September 6, 2018 | Print Edition

Police in southwest China’s Yunnan Province arrested a drug trafficker and seized more than 200 kilograms of methamphetamine, a police source said yesterday.

In late July, police in Lincang City got a tip-off about someone planning to transport large amounts of drugs across the border into China. On August 13, a Myanmar national, who allegedly carried 317 bags of methamphetamine, with a combined weight of 215.7kg, hidden in a pickup truck, was nabbed by police. The case is under further investigation.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿