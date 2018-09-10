Efforts made to boost all-for-one tourism in Tibet

Home » Nation

The year 2018 is essential for Tibet’s tourism industry as the regional government is making efforts to boost the all-for-one tourism to enhance the region’s charm as a tourist destination in southwestern China.

Unlike traditional tourism which focuses merely on touring activities for leisure, the all-for-one tourism involves the reconstruction of an industrial chain to engage all possible sectors that a tourist may be interested in, thus making tourism a leading sector to drive along the development of other sectors.

At the ongoing Fourth China Tibet Tourism and Cultural Expo, Qizhala, chairman of Tibet Autonomous Region, stressed the need to implement the “Tourism plus” strategy, as the regional government hopes to encourage the integration of tourism with other sectors such as farming and husbandry, traditional Tibetan games, Tibetan medicines, cultural and art, rural leisure and health care, so as to enrich tourism products and increase the appeal of Tibet as a tourist destination.

Official estimates released at the expo show that Tibet will receive more than 30 million tourists this year, a new record high and triple as many as that in 2012. The number was 25.61 million last year, up 10.6 percent from a year earlier.

Last year, Tibet’s tourism revenue was 37.94 billion yuan (US$5.58 billion), up 17.4 percent from 2016, accounting for nearly 30 percent of the region’s gross domestic product. In 1980, when China started the economic reform and opening-up, however, local tourism revenue was negligible.

“Tourism has become the region’s most dynamic and most promising industry, and also a forerunner sector strategically important to the economic and social development of Tibet,” said Qizhala.

To extend the tourism industrial chains to more sectors and attract more tourists from home and abroad, the regional government has decided to establish an industrial development fund to channel more private investment into the sector and encourage more public-and-private capital cooperation.

A tourism resource trading platform will soon be set up so that tourism resources can be more efficiently mobilized through the market, said Qizhala. Investment funds and venture capital guidance funds will also be established to boost innovation and entrepreneurship in the tourism-related industry, he said.

Road and railway construction will be sped up to improve the public services for tourists.

Yao Tandong, director of the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau Institute with the Chinese Academy of Sciences, proposed the establishment of “Third Pole” national parks to make better use of tourism resources and protect the environment. The four candidate national parks are Serling Tso, Tibet’s largest lake; Mount Qomolangma; the world’s deepest canyon Yarlung Zangbo Grand Canyon; and Earth Forest, the ruins of the palace of the Gurge Kingdom dating back to the 9th century.

Once the Third Pole National Parks were established, unified planning could be made on the protection of these scenic areas to minimize the damage from tourism on ecology. The behavior of individual travelers will be better regulated while in-depth tours will be arranged to target high-end travelers.

In 2017, about 125,000 farmers and herders earned 12,000 yuan per person on average, by selling souvenirs, snacks, and other specialty products.

Known as the “sunlight city,” Lhasa has more than 3,000 hours of sunshine annually. It is sunny on most winter days. Basking in the winter sunlight in Lhasa has been a selling point of the winter tourism.