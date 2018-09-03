Envoy to US talks up goodwill

Home » Nation

CHINA is always ready to engage in serious, substantive and pragmatic negotiations and consultations to address the economic and trade issues on the basis of mutual respect and a balanced approach to resolve the concerns of both sides, Chinese Ambassador to the United States Cui Tiankai has said.

“This has to be a process of goodwill for goodwill and good faith for good faith,” Cui said on Thursday while addressing a working lunch at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, a Washington think tank.

He warned that people “should give up the illusion that China will ever give in to intimidation and coercion.”

Cui accused some people “who are in high places or are advising the government and leaders on economic and strategic issues” of lacking common sense. “They believe that they could disrupt the global supply chain in defiance of all the economic imperatives without any damage to their own economy. They believe that they might keep monopoly of innovation forever and prevent others from making innovations and benefiting from technological progress.”

Cui said he was confident that China and the US would be able to overcome their difficulties and build a strong and steady relationship, “as long as we’ve a clear understanding of today’s world, as long as we have a clear vision of our common future.”