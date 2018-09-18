Ex-official jailed

Home » Nation

Sun Huaishan, a former senior political adviser, was sentenced to 14 years in prison and fined 3 million yuan (US$437,000) for taking bribes, by the intermediate people’s court of Hulun Buir City in Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region yesterday. Sun was formerly a member of the Standing Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference National Committee and head of the Committee for Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan Compatriots and Overseas Chinese of the CPPCC National Committee. Sun pleaded guilty and cooperated in returning his illegal gains, mitigating the sentence, the court said.