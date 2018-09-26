Advanced Search

September 26, 2018

Eye in the sky puts a stop to sand thievery

Source: Xinhua | 00:01 UTC+8 September 26, 2018 | Print Edition

Chinese scientists have used satellite images to investigate illegal sand dredging in Hongze Lake, Jiangsu Province.

Hongze Lake is the fourth largest freshwater lake in China.

As it has a plentiful supply of sand that can be used in construction, illegal sand mining is widespread.

These activities destroyed the lake’s original ecosystem and its previous bottom structure.

Most sand dredging vessels hide during the day and work at night, making conventional monitoring difficult.

Scientists from the Chinese Academy of Science Nanjing Institute of Geography and Limnology used both daytime and nocturnal satellite data to evaluate the intensity of dredging and the associated effects on the aquatic environment.

The research provides technological support for the government’s own monitoring and the control of illegal sand dredging activities.

This method is being promoted and applied in other lakes across the country.

The research was published in the journal Science of the Total Environment.

