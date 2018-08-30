Advanced Search

August 30, 2018

Fire victims identified

Source: Xinhua | 00:01 UTC+8 August 30, 2018 | Print Edition

All the victims of a hotel fire that killed 20 people in Harbin, capital of northeast Heilongjiang Province on Saturday have been identified, the city’s information office said. The bereaved families had arrived in Harbin by Monday. After on-site identification and DNA matching, all the bodies were identified by their families. The blaze started at 4:36am at the Beilong Hot Spring Leisure Hotel and was put out at 7:50am on Saturday.

Nation
