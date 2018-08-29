Flight passengers hurt

Home » Nation

Five passengers were injured when a Chinese flight was forced to divert to an alternate airport after a mechanical failure, authorities said yesterday.

Flight JD5759, operated by Capital Airlines, was en route from Beijing to Macau. It was forced to divert to land in Shenzhen, south China’s Guangdong Province, at 11:58am yesterday, said a source at Shenzhen airport, which closed down a runway for three hours and warned of flight delays.