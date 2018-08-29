The story appears on
Page A6
August 29, 2018
Free for subscribers
Related News
Flight passengers hurt
Five passengers were injured when a Chinese flight was forced to divert to an alternate airport after a mechanical failure, authorities said yesterday.
Flight JD5759, operated by Capital Airlines, was en route from Beijing to Macau. It was forced to divert to land in Shenzhen, south China’s Guangdong Province, at 11:58am yesterday, said a source at Shenzhen airport, which closed down a runway for three hours and warned of flight delays.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.