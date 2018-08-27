Forbidden City lures HK-Macau interns

Home » Nation

Holding a small brush, Lam Hoi Ting, an architecture student from Hong Kong, carefully sweeps off dust to restore an ancient colored painting in a pavilion at the Forbidden City, or the Palace Museum.

Working at the almost 600-year-old palace’s architectural heritage department, this is Lam’s first internship since college. She focuses on surveying, mapping and virtual restoration of ancient architecture.

This summer, the Forbidden City invited Lam and 47 other youngsters from Hong Kong and Macau to intern at various departments for six weeks.

Taught by museum experts, students participate in antique restoration, exhibition planning, educational activities and publicity events.

Home to the royal court between 1420 and 1912, the Forbidden City houses more than 1.8 million cultural relics.

As a lover of the Forbidden City, Li Cho Wing, an accounting graduate from Hong Kong, was among the 48 interns.

Gathering material, searching data and editing information, Li is happy that she has turned from frequent visitor to insider at the palace. “Every time I look at these beautiful cultural relics or pass by the wonderful architecture, I am touched in every way and very proud,” said Li, who works for the publicity and education department.

She believes the internship allows her to see a fresh and undiscovered side of the palace, making her feel closer to traditional culture.

With the knowledge learned from the internship, students, especially those from Hong Kong, are excited and interested in the Hong Kong Palace Museum that is being built, and will display collections of the Palace Museum from Beijing.

The interns have expressed their willingness to help the Hong Kong Palace Museum.