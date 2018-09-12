The story appears on
Page A6
September 12, 2018
Free for subscribers
Related News
Former official under probe
A FORMER senior official in northeast China’s Jilin Province is being investigated for suspected serious violations of Party disciplinary rules and laws, according to the top anti-graft agency. Qiu Daming, former deputy secretary of the Communist Party of China Jilin Provincial Committee and vice director of the provincial supervisory commission, is being investigated by the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Supervisory Commission, the CCDI said in a statement yesterday.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.