September 12, 2018

Former official under probe

Source: Xinhua | 00:01 UTC+8 September 12, 2018 | Print Edition

A FORMER senior official in northeast China’s Jilin Province is being investigated for suspected serious violations of Party disciplinary rules and laws, according to the top anti-graft agency. Qiu Daming, former deputy secretary of the Communist Party of China Jilin Provincial Committee and vice director of the provincial supervisory commission, is being investigated by the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Supervisory Commission, the CCDI said in a statement yesterday.

