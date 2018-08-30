Advanced Search

Gang crime fugitives sought

Source: Xinhua | 00:01 UTC+8 August 31, 2018 | Print Edition

The Ministry of Public Security yesterday issued a class-A wanted notice for 10 fugitives suspected of gang crime. The ministry called on the public to provide information and actively report gang-related criminal activities, adding that those who provide information that leads to an arrest will be rewarded. China has taken a tough stance and stepped up efforts to crack down on gang crime.

