The story appears on
Page A6
August 31, 2018
Related News
Gang crime fugitives sought
The Ministry of Public Security yesterday issued a class-A wanted notice for 10 fugitives suspected of gang crime. The ministry called on the public to provide information and actively report gang-related criminal activities, adding that those who provide information that leads to an arrest will be rewarded. China has taken a tough stance and stepped up efforts to crack down on gang crime.
