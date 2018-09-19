Advanced Search

September 19, 2018

HK policy on same-sex visas

Source: Agencies | 00:01 UTC+8 September 19, 2018 | Print Edition

Hong Kong said yesterday it will recognize overseas same-sex partnerships when granting dependent visas, nearly two months after the top court there ruled that a British lesbian should be granted a spousal visa in a landmark ruling.

The policy revision announced yesterday includes same-sex civil partnerships, same-sex civil unions, same-sex marriage, opposite-sex civil partnerships or opposite-sex civil unions entered into outside Hong Kong. The government said the policy will ensure that Hong Kong continues to attract and retain people with the right talent and skills to come to Hong Kong.

