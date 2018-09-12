Advanced Search

September 12, 2018

Hainan typhoon warning

Source: Xinhua | 00:01 UTC+8 September 12, 2018 | Print Edition

Barijat, the 23rd typhoon this year, has formed over the South China Sea and is moving westward at a speed of 10 to 15 kilometers per hour as of yesterday, southern Hainan Province’s meteorological bureau said.

The bureau has issued an alert, warning for strong gales and downpours brought by the tropical storm, with maximum wind speed reaching 18 meters per second near its eye, about 850km from Leizhou in Guangdong Province. It is expected to land in an area between western Guangdong and eastern Hainan tomorrow.

