August 31, 2018

High-speed chipset developed

Source: Xinhua | 00:01 UTC+8 August 31, 2018 | Print Edition

China has developed a commercial-grade high-speed visible light communication chipset. It is expected to provide eco-friendly, ubiquitous and cheap access for 5G mobile communication in indoor environments, as well as supporting intelligent family service based on virtual reality, high-speed digital system, and underwater high-speed wireless information networks.

