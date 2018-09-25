‘Hong Kong National Party’ now illegal group

Home » Nation

THE government of Hong Kong Special Administrative Region yesterday banned the so-called “Hong Kong National Party,” which advocated “Hong Kong independence.”

In exercise of the power conferred on the secretary for security by the Societies Ordinance, “I hereby order that the operation or continued operation of the Hong Kong National Party in Hong Kong be prohibited,” said Lee Ka-chiu, secretary for security of the HKSAR government.

The order was published in the Gazette yesterday and took effect on publication.

The “Hong Kong National Party” is now an illegal group, Lee said at a press conference, adding that according to the Societies Ordinance, to join in activities of or provide financial help to any illegal group is against the law. The order was made to safeguard national security, public security, public order, and other people’s rights and freedom, he said.

The “Hong Kong National Party” sets “Hong Kong independence” as its creed, which is against the Basic Law, he noted.

The group has taken substantial action following the creed and declared that it will not rule out the use of force to attain “Hong Kong independence,” Lee said, stressing that such speeches and actions should not be taken merely as political slogans.

Hong Kong citizens enjoy freedom of association and speech, but such freedom is not limitless and should be within the law, Lee said.

Earlier, Lee had sent a letter to the group, giving them time to submit explanations. But its convenor still kept advocating “Hong Kong independence.”

The moves were condemned by various communities in Hong Kong, and they asked the HKSAR government to deal with the group according to law.

The Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office of the State Council said yesterday that it resolutely supports the HKSAR government’s ban on the so-called “Hong Kong National Party.”

The HKSAR government’s decision to bar the group from operating according to relevant laws and legal procedures is an action that should be taken to maintain national security and the rule of law in Hong Kong, and is absolutely necessary, a spokesman for the State Council said.

The central government firmly supports the HKSAR in punishing any acts that jeopardize national security in accordance with the law, said the spokesman.