September 4, 2018
Related News
Hybrid rice output record
Super hybrid rice output in test fields in southwestern Yunnan Province has set a new world record, local authorities said yesterday. The latest output of three plots at a super hybrid rice demonstration base located in Datun Township in Gejiu City reached an average of 1,152.3 kilograms per mu (about 0.07 hectares). A group of experts from agricultural and scientific universities and research institutions randomly selected three plots on the rice fields and supervised the harvest.
