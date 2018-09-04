Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A6

September 4, 2018

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

Hybrid rice output record

Source: Xinhua | 00:01 UTC+8 September 4, 2018 | Print Edition

Super hybrid rice output in test fields in southwestern Yunnan Province has set a new world record, local authorities said yesterday. The latest output of three plots at a super hybrid rice demonstration base located in Datun Township in Gejiu City reached an average of 1,152.3 kilograms per mu (about 0.07 hectares). A group of experts from agricultural and scientific universities and research institutions randomly selected three plots on the rice fields and supervised the harvest.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿