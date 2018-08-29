The story appears on
August 29, 2018
Illegal in Shanghai?
THE Hitch ride-sharing service of Didi Chuxing in Shanghai has been illegal from the moment it started operation, the Shanghai Transportation Commission has said.
“The company never acquired approval from us or other official bodies to operate the ride-sharing business,” said Ma Fei of the commission. “Nor did Didi upload any data of its ride-sharing drivers on to the government’s regulatory database.”
Ma said the traffic authority can only punish illegal drivers and ride-hailing platforms by issuing forfeits. “Only the National Development and Reform Commission can shut down or suspend illegal platforms.”
