Japanese right-winger slammed as clown

A Chinese mainland spokesman called a Japanese right-winger kicking the memorial statue of “comfort women” in Taiwan an act of a clown.

“Such an act has caused public outrage on the island and would surely draw the uniform accusation and resistance from compatriots from across the Strait,” An Fengshan, spokesman for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, said at a press conference.

Forcing girls and women into sex slavery was a grave crime against humanity committed by the Japanese military during World War II, and any attempt to distort the historical facts and justify the ferocious acts of the militarists and even the invasion would be a challenge to the bottom line of human ethics, he said.

“The attitude toward major issues of right and wrong is a touchstone for politicians and a mirror that reflects the good and evil,” the spokesman noted.