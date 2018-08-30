Advanced Search

August 30, 2018

Karst restoration gains

Source: Xinhua | 00:01 UTC+8 August 30, 2018 | Print Edition

Ecological restoration projects in southwest China’s karst area have increased vegetation coverage, which plays an important role in storing carbon emissions, according to recent research by the Institute of Subtropical Agriculture under the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

A number of ecological restoration projects have been implemented in the area since the late 1990s. Results show that the vegetation coverage in the region increased from 69 percent in 1999 to 81 percent in 2017, indicating that the area was a global hot spot with a significant vegetation increase.

