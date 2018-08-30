The story appears on
Page A6
August 30, 2018
Free for subscribers
Related News
Karst restoration gains
Ecological restoration projects in southwest China’s karst area have increased vegetation coverage, which plays an important role in storing carbon emissions, according to recent research by the Institute of Subtropical Agriculture under the Chinese Academy of Sciences.
A number of ecological restoration projects have been implemented in the area since the late 1990s. Results show that the vegetation coverage in the region increased from 69 percent in 1999 to 81 percent in 2017, indicating that the area was a global hot spot with a significant vegetation increase.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.