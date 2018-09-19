Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A6

September 19, 2018

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

Lanzhou-Dunhuang bullet train

Source: Xinhua | 00:01 UTC+8 September 19, 2018 | Print Edition

The oasis city of Dunhuang in northwest China’s Gansu Province will be linked with Lanzhou, the provincial capital, by bullet trains for the first time around September 20, according to a press statement. Dunhuang is best known for the nearby Mogao Grottoes. The trip between the two cities will take about eight hours, saving five hours compared to regular-speed services. A one-way ticket costs between 324 yuan (US$47.20) and 518 yuan. After the rail link is completed, another two bullet train lines linking Dunhuang with two other tourist cities of Gansu will also be put into operation.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿