Lanzhou-Dunhuang bullet train

The oasis city of Dunhuang in northwest China’s Gansu Province will be linked with Lanzhou, the provincial capital, by bullet trains for the first time around September 20, according to a press statement. Dunhuang is best known for the nearby Mogao Grottoes. The trip between the two cities will take about eight hours, saving five hours compared to regular-speed services. A one-way ticket costs between 324 yuan (US$47.20) and 518 yuan. After the rail link is completed, another two bullet train lines linking Dunhuang with two other tourist cities of Gansu will also be put into operation.
