Macau braces for Barijat, Mangkhut

MACAU has stepped up efforts for the anticipated arrival of typhoons Barijat and Mangkhut, and has put multiple measures in place.

The city’s Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau said early yesterday that signal No. 3 was still in effect. It said tropical cyclone Barijat was located about 320 kilometers west-southwest of Macau and heading toward the Leizhou Peninsula in Guangdong Province.

The Marine and Water Bureau warned all ports and ships to be alert about the coming storm and operate with caution.

The Civic and Municipal Affairs Bureau has started removing all the lanterns and decorations for the Mid-Autumn Festival, which may threaten people’s safety.

The Secretary for Security Wong Sio Chak urged a 29-member civil protection management team and other public departments to pay particular attention to its arrangements for the typhoons. The government would do its utmost to respond to Typhoon Mangkhut which has been classified as a super typhoon, Wong said.

Wong added that should the situation require it, the city could ask the central government for assistance from the People’s Liberation Army Macau Garrison for the maintenance of social order and relief work in time of natural disaster.