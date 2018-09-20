The story appears on
Page A6
September 20, 2018
Free for subscribers
Related News
Man jailed for life
A MALAYSIAN professor Khaw Kim-sun, 53, was jailed for life in Hong Kong yesterday for murdering his wife and teenage daughter using a yoga ball filled with carbon monoxide which he had placed in their car.
Prosecutors had told the High Court that Khaw, an associate professor at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, left the inflatable ball in the boot of a car and the gas leaked out and killed them. His wife Wong Siew-fing and daughter Lily, 16, were found by the roadside in a locked Mini Cooper in 2015.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.