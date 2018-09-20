Man jailed for life

Home » Nation

A MALAYSIAN professor Khaw Kim-sun, 53, was jailed for life in Hong Kong yesterday for murdering his wife and teenage daughter using a yoga ball filled with carbon monoxide which he had placed in their car.

Prosecutors had told the High Court that Khaw, an associate professor at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, left the inflatable ball in the boot of a car and the gas leaked out and killed them. His wife Wong Siew-fing and daughter Lily, 16, were found by the roadside in a locked Mini Cooper in 2015.