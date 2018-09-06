Manhole monitoring

Home » Nation

An intelligent monitoring system is being used to manage manhole covers in Beijing, the Beijing Daily newspaper reported yesterday. The system, developed by the China Aerospace Science and Industry Corp, is comprised of a monitoring device that is attached to manhole covers, a data concentrator and a software platform. The device has been installed in 500 manhole covers in the city’s Xicheng District. A large number of manhole covers, which are widely distributed throughout the Chinese capital, are hard to supervise. The loss or damage of manhole covers can affect the drainage facilities and pose a threat to the safety of pedestrians.