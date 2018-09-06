The story appears on
Page A6
September 6, 2018
Free for subscribers
Related News
Manhole monitoring
An intelligent monitoring system is being used to manage manhole covers in Beijing, the Beijing Daily newspaper reported yesterday. The system, developed by the China Aerospace Science and Industry Corp, is comprised of a monitoring device that is attached to manhole covers, a data concentrator and a software platform. The device has been installed in 500 manhole covers in the city’s Xicheng District. A large number of manhole covers, which are widely distributed throughout the Chinese capital, are hard to supervise. The loss or damage of manhole covers can affect the drainage facilities and pose a threat to the safety of pedestrians.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.