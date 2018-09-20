Media role can promote science, say scholars

Home » Nation

News reporters can do more to promote science, scholars told the World Conference on Science Literacy, which was closed in Beijing yesterday.

Under the theme of “Science Literacy for a Shared and Better Future,” the three-day first international event dedicated to public scientific literacy was hosted by the China Association for Science and Technology.

Jason Bardi, news director at the American Institute of Physics, told a subforum that science reporting is important in spreading information about discoveries and in popularizing knowledge to help people in crises like natural disasters.

He stressed the media’s role as a watchdog against science fraud and misconduct.

The idea was echoed by Lloyd Davis, professor of science communication at the University of Otago in New Zealand.

A penguin expert for 40 years, Davis has written many books.

“We are living in an age when people have access to so much, especially social media. The best way to gain audience, proved by me and other researchers, is to use storytelling,” he said.

Zhou Zhonghe, paleontologist with the Chinese Academy of Sciences, suggested media establish workshops or employ science advisers, so reporters can work with scientists.